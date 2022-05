Teachers and pupils alike have dressed to impress, whether it be in a pretty party dress, a suit fit for a king, or simply an array of red, white and blue!

The Post asked readers to share photos of their children getting ready for their school or nursery jubilee party, and many proud parents were keen to share.

Take a look below!

1. Platinum Jubilee parties Olivia, age 8 Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2. Paltinum Jubilee parties Emily, age 3, on her way to her nursery jubilee party Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3. Platinum Jubilee parties Ariel, age 4 Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4. Platinum Jubilee parties Kodi, aged 5, excited to be wearing his shirt & jeans for the Queen for his schools jubilee day. Photo: UGC Photo Sales