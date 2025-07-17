Preston school to get 'vital' expansion to boost pupils' chances of success

A school in Preston has been given the go-ahead to build a new music and drama unit that it says is “critical” to the development of its students.

Sir Tom Finney Community High School – which caters for pupils with generic learning difficulties – will create the dedicated ‘modular’ building on an unused part of its Ribbleton Hall Drive site.

The facility will also provide a space for youngsters to learn digital media skills to improve their future job prospects.

Preston City Council planning officers approved the scheme after concluding that the new building’s presence within the school’s grounds would not have any detrimental impact on nearby residential properties.

In applying for permission for the facility, the school said it currently lacked an “appropriately equipped” area to deliver the trio of what it regards as crucial subjects for the almost 240 11-19-year-olds in their care.

It believes those students will benefit from “broader and more individualised learning pathways” that will help meet the aims of their education, health, and care plans (EHCPs), preparing them “for life beyond school and ultimately adulthood”.

“These creative disciplines play a vital role in the personal, social and emotional development of young people with special educational needs, offering alternative modes of expression, communication and skill-building that are often more accessible and meaningful than traditional classroom environments,” a planning statement submitted to the town hall read.

“The new facility will be purpose-built to accommodate assistive technologies and flexible layouts, enabling tailored and therapeutic learning experiences.

“Incorporating music, drama, and digital media into their curriculum offer will not only enhance engagement and achievement, but also foster confidence, creativity, collaboration and career-relevant digital literacy among the school’s diverse cohort of learners.

“The additional space is therefore critical in supporting both the academic progress and holistic development of their students and young people in line with the principles of inclusive education.”

The new 13-by-12-metre building will replace the existing music department, which is currently based in a room within an annexe to the main school premises. The school says that that space will be repurposed “when budgets allow”.