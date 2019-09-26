Preston's newest primary school gets Outstanding status at first attempt

Preston’s newest primary school has proved it is a class act where pupils make “exceptional progress."

The Olive School received a gold star from education watchdogs by being graded outstanding after its first inspection.



Launched three years ago, the Muslim faith school is part of the Star Academies group, and has 240 pupils on the roll.



After two days at the London Road school, inspectors graded all areas with the highest rating.

They praised the “diligent and determined” headteacher and her “extremely effective” deputy who provide“inspirational leadership”.



Teaching was deemed “highly effective” while pupils’ “excellent” behaviour was attributed to their enjoyment of school and to the quality of their learning. Pupils with special needs make “substantial progress” and staff applauded for their passion.



Principal Dawn Forshaw said: “It was thrilling to read how impressed the inspectors were regarding the quality of teaching, and the immense impact this has had on the development, outcomes and high aspirations of our children and the enjoyment they experience at school.



“All members of the school community were praised so highly, from how well-mannered and behaved pupils are, to the constant support we receive from parents, governors and Star Academies.



“It is amazing that the fantastic work of our staff has been recognised and that inspectors observed that staff care passionately about both the academic and personal development of all pupils.”



Star CEO Mufti Hamid Patel added: “We couldn’t be prouder of the school’s ‘outstanding’ status. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to making the school such an exceptional learning and leadership environment.”