Preston Primary Schools ranked 2024: Top 15 primary schools in the area based on latest performance data

By Sam Quine
Published 28th May 2024, 13:03 BST

The top 15 performing primary schools across this Lancashire city according to official statistics.

The best performing primary schools in Preston have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Preston primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best Preston schools based on academic performance:

1. Ashton-on-Ribble St Andrew's Church of England Primary School

The school has 77% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 13% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2. Queen's Drive Primary School, Fulwood

The school has 70% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 11% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3. Lostock Hall Community Primary School

The school has 68% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 17% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

4. Grimsargh St Michael's Church of England Primary School

The school has 67% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 10% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

