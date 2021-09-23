Preston primary school's first mini skills competition since lockdown

Preston primary school children competing in the mini skills competition on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, nearly 200 pupils from primary schools across Preston took part in the first inter schools mini skills event since March 2020.

The Inclusion Mini Skills competition was held at the University of Central Lancashire's Sports Arena between 1 and 3 pm, with 180 children competing in a range of sporting events.

In total 64 Preston Primary schools took part across four divisions of varying skill levels, allowing all schools to compete on an even keel.

64 local schools took part in the inter school event.

Dean Brandwood, DB Sports and Events Manager of Preston Primary Sports Council, said: "It was great to be back with so many schools taking part, there was huge enthusiasm from all participants. I would also like to thanks Archbishop Temple who brought a group of excellent sports leaders"

On the day there were four winners across the divisions, with the Super League winner being St Josephs Catholic Primary School, whilst Barton St Lawrence Church of England Primary were the Champions League winners.

Meanwhile, Barnacre Road Primary School in Longridge won the Premier League and the Super Mini League (for small schools) winner was St Mary & St Andrews Catholic Primary School in Newsham.

It is hoped that a full programme of competitions will be able to take place over the coming academic year, as organised by the Preston PESPPA Partnership, made up of Preston Primary Sports Council, Preston School Games, and the PNE Communiity and Education Trust.

The Mini Skills Inclusion event was for pupils in Key Stage 2.

The children played numerous sports across four divisions.

A child competing in the relay race.

All the children were excited to be taking part in the fun event.