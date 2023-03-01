Woodplumpton St Anne's Church of England Primary School on Woodplumpton Road, was reinspected by the educational watchbody on December 8, and was told it continues to be a good school. The school has been rated ‘good’ in every report it has had since opening, with the first available report being from 2003.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Woodplumpton St Anne's CofE Primary School?

The report begins: “The school radiates a friendly and caring atmosphere. Leaders and staff have high expectations of pupils, including children in the early years, for their behaviour and achievement. Children and pupils respond well to them. Pupils are polite and respectful. Staff foster positive and trusting relationships with pupils. Pupils achieve well in most subjects.”

Pupils at Woodplumpton St Anne's CE Primary School celebrate the Good rating in the latest Ofsted report.

Pupils, including SEND, are said to enjoy coming to school, feeling safe and embracing the school’s values. They learn about the importance of respecting differences between people, and “on the very rare occasions on which bullying occurs, it is reported and dealt with effectively.”

The curriculum is described as “broad and ambitious”, and “teachers use their strong subject knowledge to present and explain information clearly.” Teachers also revisit prior learning, helping to deepen pupils’ understanding, and they use assessment strategies well to check what pupils know.

Inspectors noted that “Pupils benefit from well-chosen experiences that bring learning to life", such as visits to places of interest, and they enjoy taking part in clubs and sports. Moreover, “leaders place a strong focus on pupils’ wider development”, with their physical and mental health being promoted well, and pupils being prepared well for life in modern Britain.

Pupils "are prepared well for life in modern Britain" says Ofsted, understanding democracy, the rule of law, and people's differences.

What does Woodplumpton St Anne's CofE Primary School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors wrote: “In a very small number of subjects, leaders have not finalised their curriculum thinking. They are in the process of refining exactly what pupils should learn and in what order. This is hindering some pupils from learning as well as they could.”

What does Woodplumpton St Anne's CofE Primary School say about their rating?