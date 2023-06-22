Ashton Community Science College was visited by the educational watchdog on May 16-17 and told it continues to be a good school.

Located on Aldwych Drive and home to 860 pupils, Ashton was first rated ‘Good’ in 2013, after an outstanding rating in 2010: it then held on to its good classification following its last full inspection in 2018.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Ashton Community Science College?​

The report begins: “Pupils are calm and polite. They are happy at school and value the positive relationships that they have with staff. The staff provide a warm welcome for any new pupils who join the school. Most pupils respond well to the high expectations that leaders have of their behaviour and achievement.”

Inspectors continued: “Pupils who attend the specially resourced provision for pupils with special educationalneeds and/or disabilities (SEND) are fully included in the life of the school. As a result, these pupils become confident and independent young people.”

The curriculum is described as being "clear”, ambitious”, and “inclusive with all pupils having “equal access to a broad range of subjects”, whilst teachers have strong subject knowledge.

Ofsted noted: “Leaders have organised the subject curriculums well. They have thought deeply about the key knowledge that pupils should acquire. Most pupils, including pupils with SEND, are well prepared for the next stage in their education.

Headteacher Sharon Asquith with pupils. Image: Paul Kelly

The range of activities available to pupils is also praised, as is the priority placed on reading, the wider development curriculum and the leadership opporunities granted to older pupils which helps create a “strong sense of community at the school.”

What does Ashton Community Science College need to improve on according to Ofsted?​

Inspectors wrote: “In some subjects, the activities that teachers design do not help some pupils to develop the depth of knowledge that they should. Leaders should ensure that teachers receive the support that they need to design activities that help these pupils to develop a deeper understanding of key concepts so that they are well prepared for the next stage in their education.”

Inspectors noted only one area in need of improvement. Image: Paul Kelly

What does Ashton Community Science College say about their new report?​

Headteacher Sharon Asquith said: “I could not be more proud. Our school strapline is that we are a school to be proud of and I'm proud of our students and colleagues and our parents. Ashton is the sum of many parts, and for this inspection, those many parts came together and formed an absolutely, brilliantly positive whole.”