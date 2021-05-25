Preston nursery celebrates 20th anniversary with Derian House fundraiser

Busy Bears Day Nursery raised more than £1000 for Derian House Children's Hospice.

Busy Bears Day Nursery, Manor House Lane, held a fundraising party to celebrate the 20 year milestone and raised money for the Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley.

Danielle Robinson, from nursery owners Netstar 9 Childcare, said: "Following Busy Bears Day Nursery's 20th anniversary fundraising party, all the money has been counted up and they have raised a fantastic £1,134.70 in total!"

Children from Busy Bears Day Nursery paid a visit to Derian House staff to deliver funds raised during 20th anniversary celebrations.

Last week, the nursery's children took a trip to Derian House to drop off the cheque in person.

Derian House communications and marketing manager Caroline Taylor said: “We are so grateful for the fantastic fundraising by our little friends at Busy Bears Nursery.

"They did a great job at their sponsored bounce and it was lovely to see them when they visited us at the hospice to drop off the cheque.

"Well done guys – all the children at Derian House really appreciate your brilliant efforts.”

The hospice provides round-the-clock respite and end-of-life care to more than 400 children and young people in the North West

Netstar 9's Stuart Birchall said: "It is amazing to think we have been providing childcare to our local community for 20 years now.

"Against the backdrop of a really trying year for all our children and families I am immensely proud to have a team of staff who are passionate about their work and have the trust of our families to nurture, develop and grow their children in partnership."

Busy Bears Nursery operates out of a two-storey farmhouse with an acre of grounds and provides care for up to 70 children.

The nursery was awarded a rating of 'good' in 2016 by Ofsted which called the team 'inspirational'.

Founded in 2001, Netstar9 Childcare also runs School House Nursery in Blackburn and Summerfield Nursery in Lytham.