Preston Muslim Girls High School on Deepdale Mill Street was visited by the educational watchbody on December 13 and 14 2022 for an ungraded inspection, in which there was no change to its overall ‘oustanding’ judgement, which it first received in 2016.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Preston Muslim Girls High School?

The report begins: “A calm and respectful atmosphere pervades Preston Muslim Girls High School. Pupils’ conduct reflects the school’s values of patience, modesty, gratitude, humility and sincerity. Pupils are kind to each other and they show respect for staff and visitors to the school.”

Staff and pupils at Preston Muslim Girls High School celebrate their latest outstanding Ofsted report.

Inspectors add that leaders’ expectations for pupils’ academic achievement are “unwaveringly high for every pupil”, including SEND, whilst staff also “expect the best of pupils’ behaviour" and deal with any incidents of bullying “swiftly and effectively”. In turn, pupils behave “impeccably”, are “supportive of their classmates”, “happy to arrive at school each day”, and describe the school as their “safe bubble.”

The curriculum is described as “suitably ambitious” and “well-designed” with pupils being “incredibly well prepared” for the next stage in their education/training. The report adds that teachers have strong subject knowledge and are “adept at checking whether pupils have understood earlier learning.”

Inspectors also noted that “staff play an integral part in preparing pupils for life in modern Britain”, cultivating pupils’ understanding of the world around them, offering a carefully thought out careers programme, and allowing pupils to learn about different faiths and religions. Pupils in turn are compassionate and generous, raising a considerable amount of money last year for charitable causes.

The emphasis placed on the importance of pupils’ wider personal development is also praised – with pupils being “keen” to apply for “a myriad of leadership roles” and making the best use of the many lunchtime clubs on offer – as is the focus on reading, and the effective support for SEND pupils.

What does Preston Muslim Girls High School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Ofsted does not note anything that needs improving.

What does Preston Muslim Girls High School say about their rating?

Headteacher Rehan Patel said: “I am pleased to say that we have maintained our extremely high standards. We know that such a judgement rests upon the hard work of our staff and governors, the support and commitment of our parents and carers and the day-to-day high standards that our pupils show in everything that they do. Thank you to you all. May the Almighty continue to bless us all with success, health, happiness, patience and strength now and into the future."