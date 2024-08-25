Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Preston College lecturer is appearing in a TV advertising campaign encouraging industry professionals to turn their hand to teaching the next generation of workers for their sector.

Hassan Ahmed, who lectures in civil engineering, is taking part in an ad that tries to persuade people like him to consider sharing their skills by working part-time in further education - without having to change careers.

The commercial mimics the Sky Sports News ‘breaking news’ format and will appear on the channel in the run-up football transfer deadline day.

The campaign aims to draw a parallel between footballers moving clubs and experts like Hassan transferring their skills into further education.

The 25-year-old - who has kept a foot in his own industry while teaching at Preston College - said he wanted to bring his “existing skills and knowledge” to those hoping to enter the construction industry.

“It is so important for students to learn from someone who has experience in the sector. They know that I have been on a similar journey they are embarking on now, which makes them more likely to share their challenges with me.

“Outside of further education teaching, I work in drone surveying and this has helped me even further in my teaching role, as I can share real-world scenarios with learners to help bring course content to life.

“I’m proud to be supporting this campaign and raising awareness [of] the opportunities the further education sector offers to industry professionals. To others considering teaching in further education, my message is simple: go for it.

“Becoming a further education teacher is easier than you think, you don’t always need prior teaching qualifications or a degree to get started. It's one of the most rewarding jobs you can have and allows you to instil the skills you want to see in your industry,” Hassan added.

He is featuring in the national campaign alongside Sky Sports presenter, Mike Wedderburn, who said: “Industry professionals have a real opportunity to inspire the next generation by teaching in further education (FE).

“The role can be flexible with opportunities to teach full time or part time alongside your current job.

“There’s a wide range of courses taught in FE, from healthcare to construction or digital - whatever your industry, there’s likely a job in FE to match them.”

To find out more about how to transfer into further education teaching, visit gov.uk/teach-in-further-education and, for details of teaching roles at Preston College, head to preston.ac.uk.