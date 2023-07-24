Fulwood Academy has been rated ‘Good’ across the board by Ofsted following a visit to the school in June – its best rating since it converted to an academy school in September 2009.

It's an impressive return to form for the school in Black Bull Lane, which had found itself placed in special measures just three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was moved out of special measures in 2021 and since the appointment of Principal Andrew Galbraith in 2022 – its seventh headteacher in nine years – the school has continued to improve its educational offering.

Fulwood Academy has been rated ‘Good’ across the board by Ofsted following a visit to the school in June – its best rating since it converted to an academy school in September 2009. (Picture by Fulwood Academy)

With 770 students aged 11 to 16, Fulwood Academy – previously Fulwood High School – is one of the city’s biggest schools in terms of number of pupils and its performance had been met with underwhelming feedback from school inspectors in recent years.

After its last inspection in 2022, the school was told it ‘required improvement’. Over the last 12 months the school has strived to implement the changes needed to bring the academy up to the required standard.

These efforts have now been recognised by Ofsted whose inspectors were full of praise for the academy’s ‘outstanding efforts’ in the last school year, receiving ‘Good’ ratings around the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the many positives noted by inspectors, Fulwood Academy was recognised for its success in building a ‘harmonious and calm learning environment’.

Fulwood Academy

The report noted: “Pupils are calm, polite, and benefit from the positive relationships that they have with staff. They celebrate diversity and make a strong contribution to the respectful environment that exists at the school,"

Fulwood Academy's dedication to inclusivity and support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) also impressed inspectors.

The report recognised that "most pupils, including those with SEND, respond well to the high expectations that leaders have of their conduct and achievement. Pupils relish the opportunities that they have to take on responsibilities at the school."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal Andrew Galbraith, who assumed the leadership role in June 2022, said the ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted is a testament to his school’s “relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to nurturing responsible, respectful, and accomplished individuals”.

Fulwood Academy Principal Andrew Galbraith, who assumed the leadership role in June 2022, expressed his delight at the achievement, stating, "The 'Good' rating from Ofsted is a testament to the hard work and determination of our students, staff, and the wider school community."

Expressing his pride in the achievement, he added: "The 'Good' rating from Ofsted is a testament to the hard work and determination of our students, staff, and the wider school community.

"Together, we have strived to create an inclusive and respectful environment that fosters academic excellence and personal growth.

“This significant accomplishment marks a historic moment for the school, which has undergone a transformative journey of growth and progress over the past 14 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After years of unwavering commitment to improving every aspect of our educational offerings, Fulwood Academy has emerged with the coveted "Good" rating, signifying our school's dedication to providing an exceptional learning environment for its students.”

What does the school do well?

Ofsted praised the school in a number of areas, including its lesson planning, inclusive culture and teachers taking the time to understand their pupils’ needs.

- Leaders have developed an ambitious curriculum. They have taken the necessary steps to address the issues that led to the results at the end of key stage 4 in 2022.

- In most subjects, leaders have designed curriculums where the key knowledge that pupils should learn is clear. This supports the majority of pupils, including those with SEND, to achieve well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- In the main, teachers use their strong subject knowledge effectively to design activities that help pupils to learn well. As a result, most pupils are well prepared for the next phase of their education.

- Teachers make regular checks on what pupils know and remember. They use this information well to address any gaps or misconceptions that pupils have about their learning.

- Most pupils demonstrate positive attitudes towards their learning. Lessons are rarely interrupted because teachers deal effectively with any incidents of low-level disruption that may occur.

- Pupils benefit from the time that staff take to understand their needs. Leaders use this information well to help a small number of pupils to improve their behaviour and attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Leaders have prioritised reading across the school. They quickly and accurately identify the needs of less confident readers as soon as pupils join the school. They ensure that these pupils quickly gain the knowledge and skills that they need to become confident, fluent readers.

- Teachers ensure that pupils who speak English as an additional language quickly receive the support that they need to access the full curriculum and to achieve well.

- The school has thought carefully about the books that pupils read. Pupils learn about a wide range of themes, which include immigration, refugees and healthy relationships. This helps them to develop their understanding of the wider world.

- It has established an inclusive culture at the school, where every pupil is valued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Leaders accurately identify any additional needs that pupils may have, including for pupils with SEND. They ensure that teachers receive the information that they need to support these pupils so that they can learn well alongside their classmates.

- Leaders ensure that pupils are well prepared for life in modern Britain. Through the well-designed personal, social and health education curriculum, pupils learn to value the views and opinions of others. They know how to take care of their physical and mental health.

- Trust leaders have a clear and ambitious vision for the school. They hold school leaders to account for the quality of education and carry out their statutory duties effectively.

- Staff value the support that they receive from leaders. They are proud to be part of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Teachers ensure that pupils know how to stay safe, including online.

What does it need to do better?

Not much, according to Ofsted, who were hard pressed to find any areas that required improvement.