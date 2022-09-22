On Friday the Post revealed that in the academic year 20/21, Fulwood Academy ordered three permanent exclusions and 299 temporary exclusions.

This equates to 42.7 exclusions per 100 pupils – compared to 4.3 as the Lancashire average.

Fulwood Academy, Preston, is the school with the highest number of exclusions. Post readers have joined the debate over whether schools are too quick to issue exclusions for bad behaviour.

A school spokesman said there had been a "significant shift over the last academic year" since a new leadership team was put in place, and that in the last half term of 2021/22, exclusions were down 75 per cent.

Others schools with high exclusion rates - including Fleetwood High School, Corpus Christi Catholic High School and Walton-Le-Dale High School – argued that exclusions were strategic, were a legacy of lockdown issues, and that significant resources were being put into pupil support.

What did readers say?

Readers had a mixed response to the story.

Some focused on the pupil's needs not being met and exclusions not being the answer to behavioural problems.

Rachel Isherwood said: "These teachers need to give their heads a wobble....how can excluding children be the answer to mental health issues that have become more prevalent since the pandemic?

"The kids you are excluding are usually the ones who need help the most! Invest in some specialist help for these kids and give them all an opportunity to thrive in life.....not exclude them because they are more challenging than the ones who don't question you!”

Sarah Helen said: "Wonder how many of these kids have disabilities and special educational needs? I bet it’s a lot."Others argued that exclusions were a good thing.

David Smyth said: "You could argue, if you think schools should not have to deal with poor behaviour and should consider the education of those who are able to behave, that these are the schools with the BEST exclusion rates."

Pip Flynn said: “Nothing wrong with discipline”.

Others wanted to draw attention to what was happening outside the school gates.

Peter Mathews said: “Parents need to start parenting.”

And others questionned the reasons behind exclusions.