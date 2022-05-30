Following a full inspection by the education watchdog on March 30-31, the school was rated good for all categories: the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management; and early years provision.

Described as having “a peaceful and purposeful atmosphere throughout the school”, Preston Grange was particularly praised for its friendly and kind environment, with students being well behaved, and leaders being able to deal with any bullying occurences effectively.

Inspectors said that pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve well across a range of subjects, with the school having “an ambitious and enjoyable curriculum.”

The latest inspection by Ofsted classes Preston Grange Primary School as 'good'.

The school’s safeguading measures, and reading programmes were also commended, as were its extra-curricular activities such as sporting competitions and clubs like art, gymnastics and netball.

Although Preston Grange was on the whole praised, Ofsted did highlight some areas in need of improvement, including the fact that in some subjects, learning is less successful as pupils move on to new learning before they have strengthened and secured their knowledge.

Inspectors also wrote: “In a small number of subjects, leaders have not identified the most important knowledge that they intend pupils to learn... Leaders should ensure that staff know what should be taught and assessed so that pupils are prepared well for their future learning.”