Preston crowned second best city for graduates: Job opportunities, low rent, transport and eating out in city praised

Job opportunities, low rent, transport and eating out costs make Preston the second best city for graduates, new data reveals.

By Laura Longworth
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:30 pm

The city scored 61.1 percent for ultimate student satisfaction based off its number of graduate jobs, population of 21-30-year-olds, and costs for rent, utility, dining out, public transport, and gym membership, according to comparethemarket.com

It is home to the cheapest monthly gyms memberships (£18.33) and has the third lowest average rent at £416.67 per month.

Preston was beat to the top spot by Bradford, where students are 64.1 percent satisfied. The Yorkshire city has an average monthly rent of £384.38 for a one-bedroom apartment just outside of the city centre, with an additional £121.43 for basic utilities. A pint of beer will set you back by £3, and a meal £10, while there are more than 1,400 graduate entry level roles available.

Trailing just behind Preston in the other top five spots are Kingston-Upon-Hull, Dundee, and Carlisle.

