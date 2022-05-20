The city scored 61.1 percent for ultimate student satisfaction based off its number of graduate jobs, population of 21-30-year-olds, and costs for rent, utility, dining out, public transport, and gym membership, according to comparethemarket.com
It is home to the cheapest monthly gyms memberships (£18.33) and has the third lowest average rent at £416.67 per month.
Preston was beat to the top spot by Bradford, where students are 64.1 percent satisfied. The Yorkshire city has an average monthly rent of £384.38 for a one-bedroom apartment just outside of the city centre, with an additional £121.43 for basic utilities. A pint of beer will set you back by £3, and a meal £10, while there are more than 1,400 graduate entry level roles available.
Trailing just behind Preston in the other top five spots are Kingston-Upon-Hull, Dundee, and Carlisle.