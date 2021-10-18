Preston College reintroduces face coverings after only 2 weeks

From today, Monday 18, Preston College has reintroduced the requirement to wear face masks in corridors and communal areas, after only two weeks without it.

On Monday October 2, the college had made the decisions to remove the face mask requirement for staff and students, but say they have reverted this decision after monitoring the number of new reported Covid-19 cases both nationally and locally.

In a statement on their website, Preston College said: "Whilst overall numbers within the college are still relatively low, and generally mirror the increases being seen more widely in the community, we have taken advice from Public Health England about additional measures that can be undertaken now to slow down the rate of new infections.

"As a result, from Monday 18th October, the college requires all learners and staff (unless exempt) to wear a face covering in corridors, communal areas and classrooms. This leads into the natural break provided by half term, during which masks will still be required for any staff and learners on campus. It is hoped that this two week period will be sufficient to allow a return to a more voluntary (but still recommended) approach in November. However, we will keep the situation under review and confirm arrangements for next half term before the end of October.

"These additional measures are precautionary, hopefully short term, and intended to prevent the need for any further interventions. The requirement to wear a face covering is of course in addition to the continued need for regular testing and proper ventilation."

Located on St Vincents Road in Fulwood, Preston College is a further education college for those 16 and over, and its current headteacher is Louise Doswell.

All 16 and 17 year olds in England are now eligible to book their first COVID-19 vaccination appointment, which they can do online, or by calling 119.