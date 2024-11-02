Preston, Chorley & South Ribble schools and nurseries with new Ofsted reports in October

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 17:44 BST

In October, eight schools and nurseries across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble received new Ofsted reports.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the 8 schools and nurseries that received reports in October below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement..

All the schools and nurseries across Preston, Chorley & South Ribble Ofsted with Ofsted reports in October

1. Preston, Chorley & South Ribble Ofsted reports Oct

All the schools and nurseries across Preston, Chorley & South Ribble Ofsted with Ofsted reports in October | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Oct 30 following an inspection on Sept 11. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: warm, nurturing and supportive environment; carefully planned curriculum; close relationship between staff & children. Improvements needed: personal, social and emotional development curriculum. Previous inspection: Good.

2. Moss Lane Pre-School

Report published Oct 30 following an inspection on Sept 11. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: warm, nurturing and supportive environment; carefully planned curriculum; close relationship between staff & children. Improvements needed: personal, social and emotional development curriculum. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Oct 28 following an inspection on Oct 4. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: safe and stimulating environment; broad and ambitious curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: information-sharing between staff when children move rooms; staff coaching and mentoring. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement

3. Tree Tots Nursery Kirkham

Report published Oct 28 following an inspection on Oct 4. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: safe and stimulating environment; broad and ambitious curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: information-sharing between staff when children move rooms; staff coaching and mentoring. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Oct 23 following an inspection on Aug 6. Classed as 'Requires improvement'. Highlights: good-quality care and education; happy and settled children. Improvements needed: staff professional development; hygiene procedures. Previous inspection: Good.

4. Footprints Child Care

Report published Oct 23 following an inspection on Aug 6. Classed as 'Requires improvement'. Highlights: good-quality care and education; happy and settled children. Improvements needed: staff professional development; hygiene procedures. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsOfstedPrestonChorleySouth Ribble
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice