It was the first time that summer examinations had been sat, but despite the disruptive pandemic years and the newly introudced tougher grade boundaries, pupils from across Preston and its surrounding areas have truly triumphed.
Following their impressive results these superstar students are sure to have bright futures ahead and we wish them all the luck.
Below we have collected some individual success stories from across Preston and Chorley, so take a look:
1. Ben Hall, Holy Cross Catholic High School
Head boy Ben celebrated an amazing clean sweep with 11 Grade 9s. He said: ""I am going to Runshaw College to study Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Spanish, all subjects I really enjoy."
Photo: Holy Cross Catholic High School
2. Ruby Waring, Holy Cross Catholic High School
Head girl Ruby was awarded 5 Grade 9s and 3 Grade 8s, and will study at Newman College next year. She said: “I was surprised, I had worked hard but when I opened the envelope I was completely shocked."
Photo: Holy Cross Catholic High School
3. Lola Bibby, Holy Cross Catholic High School
Lola received an impressive 9 grade 9s and 1 grade 8, and is studying at Runshaw College next year. She said: "I did work really hard so I am happy."
Photo: Holy Cross Catholic High School
4. Alfie Lamph, Holy Cross Catholic High School
Alfie celebrated seven Grade 9s and three Grade 8s. He said: “I want to go to Lancashire University College of Maths at Newman College and study Maths, Further Maths and all three sciences. I am probably pushing myself a bit but I can always drop one if I struggle!
Photo: Holy Cross Catholic High School