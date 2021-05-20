Plaudits for Lancashire professors after 600 student nominations are whittled down

The 2019 winners of UCLan's 'Golden Roses' awards for outstanding lecturers and support staff.

The ceremony will take place at 5 pm today (May 20) after more than 600 nominations were received.

The professors were nominated by their students after a challenging year of lockdowns and online lectures and, like last year’s ceremony, celebrations will be remote.

Winning teachers will be notified by surprise video calls if they have won a 'Golden Rose' in one of twelve categories including 'Lecturer of the Year'.

This year the Students’ Union created a new award category, the ‘Extraordinary Times Teaching Award’ to recognise a staff member who made the transition to online learning as easy as possible for students.

A student-led panel including Steph Lomas, Students’ Union vice president for education, and Dr Andrew Ireland, UCLan pro vice-chancellor, met virtually to draw up this year’s shortlist which can be found at the SU website here.

“It was amazing to see the number of students who submitted nominations celebrating the wonderful university staff," Steph said.

"There was a huge variety in nominations and all were full of passion and gratitude from the students."

Professor Andrew Ireland said: “It was fantastic to read so many inspiring submissions from students about the fantastic efforts of our staff.

"During the past year, our academics and professional services colleagues have dealt with huge, complex changes to the way they delivered teaching and supported students throughout the pandemic.

"I’m delighted their hard work, dedication and professionalism has been recognised in this way by students in the Golden Roses.”