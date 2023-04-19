News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
12 minutes ago Singer Aaron Carter’s autopsy reveals he drowned after taking drugs
23 minutes ago Netflix to make major change to online platform
11 hours ago Six injured in dog attack outside primary school
12 hours ago Family pays tribute to dog walker found dead in Snowdonia
15 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets

Plans to turn Preston ice cream parlour into mini Mosque get frosty reception from residents

A former ice cream parlour in Preston looks set to be turned into a Muslim prayer and education centre despite concerns over noise and parking.

By Brian Ellis
Published 19th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The Faizane Arafat Educational Centre wants to convert the shop on Ribbleton Avenue, which used to house the Mr Scoopz outlet, into a place for worship and classes.

The application, which would normally have been decided by planning officers, has been called in by local councillor Jonathan Saksena for debate at next week's planning committee following objections by some local residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Saksena said that the applied for opening time of 5am would be "unacceptable." He added that parking space would be insufficient for the number of cars expected, leading to an increase in illegal parking. And he also claimed work had already begun on the project even before planning permission had been granted.

The former Scoopz ice cream parlour which looks set to become a Muslin prayer and education centreThe former Scoopz ice cream parlour which looks set to become a Muslin prayer and education centre
The former Scoopz ice cream parlour which looks set to become a Muslin prayer and education centre
Most Popular

But officers have still decided to recommend approval by the committee next Thursday subject to a number of conditions to address the concerns of the residents and both the highways authority over parking and the environmental health department over noise.

Read More
Circus of Horrors’ ringmaster Doktor Haze from Preston dies after battle with ca...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If councillors give it the green light then opening hours will have to be restricted to 7am to 11pm seven days a week, noise insulation will have to be installed and a maximum number of 50 people will be allowed to use the centre at any one time.

When first published the application received 109 letters of representation - 99 of them backing the plans. Supporters said the centre "would satisify local demand for a community facility/place of worship."

Coun Jonathan Saksena who called in the application for debate.Coun Jonathan Saksena who called in the application for debate.
Coun Jonathan Saksena who called in the application for debate.

Of the 10 who objected, some said it would have an unacceptable impact on neighbours due to increased noise generated by long hours of opening. There were also fears that inadequate parking would impact highway safety. Another condition recommended is the provision of two stewards to control parking during Jumah Prayers on Fridays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On opening hours officers said that 7am to 11pm, which had now been agreed by the applicant, was fair considering a nearby pub opened until 12:30am during the week and 1:30am at weekends.

The applicant is to be asked to fund the cost of the local parking restrictions, including dropped kerbs on the frontage. Conditions will also be put in place to ban the use of microphones or amplification systems at the building.

Related topics:Preston