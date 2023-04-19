The Faizane Arafat Educational Centre wants to convert the shop on Ribbleton Avenue, which used to house the Mr Scoopz outlet, into a place for worship and classes.

The application, which would normally have been decided by planning officers, has been called in by local councillor Jonathan Saksena for debate at next week's planning committee following objections by some local residents.

Coun Saksena said that the applied for opening time of 5am would be "unacceptable." He added that parking space would be insufficient for the number of cars expected, leading to an increase in illegal parking. And he also claimed work had already begun on the project even before planning permission had been granted.

The former Scoopz ice cream parlour which looks set to become a Muslin prayer and education centre

But officers have still decided to recommend approval by the committee next Thursday subject to a number of conditions to address the concerns of the residents and both the highways authority over parking and the environmental health department over noise.

If councillors give it the green light then opening hours will have to be restricted to 7am to 11pm seven days a week, noise insulation will have to be installed and a maximum number of 50 people will be allowed to use the centre at any one time.

When first published the application received 109 letters of representation - 99 of them backing the plans. Supporters said the centre "would satisify local demand for a community facility/place of worship."

Coun Jonathan Saksena who called in the application for debate.

Of the 10 who objected, some said it would have an unacceptable impact on neighbours due to increased noise generated by long hours of opening. There were also fears that inadequate parking would impact highway safety. Another condition recommended is the provision of two stewards to control parking during Jumah Prayers on Fridays.

On opening hours officers said that 7am to 11pm, which had now been agreed by the applicant, was fair considering a nearby pub opened until 12:30am during the week and 1:30am at weekends.