Plans to demolish and replace Lytham St Annes High School lodged with Fylde Council

Lytham St Annes High School on Worsley Road in Ansdell has lodged proposals with Fylde Council to build a new large two-storey teaching building and a new sports centre at the site .

If the plans are accepted the school would erect the new buildings and then demolish the existing ones that it has replaced.

It would also relocate a car park as well as two sports courts as part of it redevelopment plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the new school site may look

In a flyer handed out to residents and parents, the school said: “The proposals will ensure continuity of provision for the school and for community users during the build process, without the need for any temporary teaching accommodation.”

Among the 59 documents that have been submitted to Fylde Council, it states that the redevelopment will be funded by the Department for Education as part of its ‘School Rebuilding Programme’ announced last year.

The school, the largest in the Fylde borough, was named as one of 50 schools nationally to receive a share of £1bn funding through the Government programme.

Plans have been submitted to demolish and replace the Ansdell high school

He said: "Despite spending extensively to maintain our current facilities, it has become clear that a newly designed, environmentally friendly alternative would provide a facility for this area that would benefit everyone, for a long time to come.

"It is also exciting to be part of a scheme that commits to reducing the carbon footprint, aiming for us to be a Net Carbon Zero site.”

The design proposals show that if passed the school would be moved further away from Worsley Road, where the buildings are currently and it says that a two-storey building is ‘required’.

The plan states: “The development of the site layout has been informed by a number of factors; the constraints and setting of the site and the operation of the school.

The car park would also be relocated during the redevelopment

“It also allows the building to be placed at a considerable distance from nearby residents.”

According to the documents there will be no change to staff and pupil numbers, which would stay at 1,650 pupils aged 11-16 and 160 staff.