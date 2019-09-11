Penwortham school awards trophy in memory of Ethiopian air crash victim Sam Pegram

The memory of an aid worker killed in a plane crash earlier this year will live on at his former school.

Refugee worker Sam Pegram from Penwortham was one of 157 people who died when an Ethiopian jet came down shortly after take off from Addis Ababa enroute to Nairobi on March 10.

The 25 year-old former Priory Academy pupil was on a business trip to Kenya with a colleague when the crash happened.

Aid worker Sam Pegram was killed when his Ethiopian Airlines plane came down after take-off in March



Now though his school has launched a new prize as a tribute and head girl Sasha Cooksley is the first to be presented with the inaugural Sam Pegram Character and Culture Award.



Character and culture lessons, through teacher Tracey Hopes, began last school year and are now being implemented in Priory three times a week.



They involve developing the physical and mental well-being of students, reading and listening skills, e-safety in school, debating and discussion of topics and involve working within school and in the community.



Sasha has completed the Apprenticeship PiXL Edge Award, has encouraged her peers to complete it and assists younger pupils with it.

She has also demonstrated kindness by contributing to Priory’s charity collections and bake sales.

Sasha said: “I was tremendously honoured to be awarded this trophy. It was a big surprise.



“I have volunteered at Longton Library and helped to organise a two-day event there called Sense Fest and have helped and organised charity events at school.

I have publicised kindness day, gone into primary schools to teach pupils about history, have worked both in school and in the community and have enjoyed working with younger pupils."



The Sam Pegram Award is for a student showing LORIC attributes – Leadership, Organisation, Resilience, Initiative and Communication – as part of the PiXL Edge Awards.



Aid worker Sam worked for the Norwegian Refugee Council based in Geneva and was on a business trip to Kenya with a colleague when the Boing 737 Max8 airliner came down.

Investigators have suggested a potential design flaw in the anti-stalling system caused the crash.



His parents Mark and Deborah said they were honoured by the award l in Sam’s name