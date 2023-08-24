Penwortham Priory Academy continues strong GCSE results as national levels drop

Despite this year seeing an expected fall in grades nationally, and most of this year’s GCSE students being in Year 8 when the pandemic hit, Penwortham Priory says its results today (Thursday, August 24) are a real celebration for students and staff, as they have continued to maintain their strong academic outcomes from previous years.

What grades did they get?

English: 52% of all pupils achieved a grade 5+ (strong pass) and 72% achieved a grade 4+ (standard pass)

Penwortham Priory Academy on Crow Hills Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maths: 59% of all pupils achieved a grade 5+ (strong pass) and 75% achieved a grade 4+ (standard pass)

English and Maths combined: 41% of all pupils achieved a grade 5+ (strong pass) in both and 63% achieved a grade 4+ (standard pass)

Sciene: 70% of all pupils achieved a grade 4+ (standard pass) in two Sciences.

Langauges: 67% of all pupils achieved a grade 4+ (standard pass)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 20% of pupils sitting the following subjects also achieved a grade 7, 8 or 9 – Art and Design, Chemistry, Physics, French, Geography and Maths.

The school added that vocational subjects performed “fantastically well” with Health and Fitness, Dance, Childcare, Engineering, Graphics, Creative iMedia and Drama “all demonstrating outstanding results once again”.

What does the headteacher say?

Mr M Eastham said: “Congratulations, therefore, first and foremost, to our students. We all know how hard it’s been at times, but also how hard they have worked. They should be very proud.

“Congratulations too, to everyone associated with the school; staff, parents guardians, trustees; in supporting our young people throughout their time with us. We want to take this moment to say that what you have collectively done to get students to this point does not go unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These results, in a year when there has been an expected fall in grades nationally, are a real celebration for all, after 5 years of hard work, to get our young people to where they are now and are testimony to the dedication of everyone.

“They will ensure our students can now leave Priory, equipped with the right skills and attitudes to help them succeed in life, contribute positively to society, and go on to furthereducation, employment or training.

“Regardless of the results however, we recognise our 2023 leavers as precious and uniqueindividuals, and throughout their final year with us, they have shown how determined andhopeful they are, demonstrating remarkable levels of resilience.