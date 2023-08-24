Students at Penwortham Girls' High School (PGHS) have once again bucked the national trend and achieved a record set of results.

Although national pass rates for the top grades are down this year, PGHS students have set a new school record for the number of grades achieved at 7-9, with 40.8% of all grades were 7 or above, including 132 Grade 9s.

The school says they are especially proud of the fact that students of all abilities have achieved well with an impressive 92.9% of all students achieving Grade 4 or above in both English and maths, which equals the school record.

There were some incredible individual achievements too, with Charlotte B achieving a Grade 9 in every subject, whilst another 13 students achieved 8 or more Grades 7 and above.

A number of students also surpassed all their target grades in every subject: Joudy A; Isabel C; Alexa L; Ruby S.

Headteacher Karen Pomeroy was delighted given the turbulence experienced by the students during the pandemic. “Their resilience, work ethic and commitment to their studies has really paid off and I’m immensely proud of them. I am also incredibly grateful to our exceptional teachers and support staff who went way above and beyond to ensure our students received the additional help, support and guidance they needed to fulfil their potential. Of course, we also rely on the unstinting support of parents and they deserve special credit.”

Penwortham Girls’ added that these impressive GCSE results round off another great year for the school, as this summer they were awarded the prestigious Arts Mark at the highest level of Platinum. This is recognition for the school’s continued commitment to the promotion of creative and performing arts across the school.

A school spokesperson added: “Our students benefit from an enhanced curriculum, which nurtures and encourages their creative talents. For example, a significant number of our Year 8 cohort recently achieved their LAMDA qualification in Speech and Prose.

“As we look forward to a new academic year, plans for the new school building are well underway, ensuring that future generations of PGHS students will be guaranteed academic success, a fulfilling enrichment programme and outstanding facilities.”

