Penwortham Girls' High School are hosting their first ever STEM festival next week

Starting next week, Penwortham Girls' High School in Preston are hosting their first ever STEM festival as a celebration and exploration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics for all year groups.

Running for two weeks from Monday February 28 to Friday March 11, there will be an extensive in-school programme of activities, whilst every student in Years 7 to 10 will also be offered the opportunity to experience a school trip, for the first time in two years due to Covid.

Possible visits will range from trips to Blackpool’s Sealife Centre and Zoo to opportunities to learn at The Holocaust Exhibition and Lancaster University.

One main part of the festival will also be a careers carousel for year 10 and 11 students, which will be held on Monday March 7 from 10.30am.

Overall, approximately 25 STEM ambassadors are coming into school, with students able to visit each ambassador group where they will then ask a series of questions to find out about job roles, entry requirements and skills needed to pursue a career.

The school says that the main aim of the day is for the students to be more aware of the vast array of careers open to them.

Mrs Honeyman, Associate Assistant Headteacher and Curriculum Leader for Science said: "We are really looking forward to our upcoming STEM festival which has been in the planning for over a year. It will be great to provide the students with engaging and useful experiences. We are excited to see their smiling faces."

Mr Ward, Senior Assistant Headteacher, Personal Development Lead said: “At Penwortham Girls’ we know that schools have a far bigger role than simply teaching your daughter the knowledge needed to pass their GCSEs.

"As set out in our mission statement, we want our students to become articulate, independent, questioning, and tolerant young ladies; ready to face the challenges and seize the opportunities of life.

"As such, we have an ambitious and carefully planned wider opportunities programme of clubs, societies, visits, residential trips, and in-school experiences. This programme climaxes once each term when we host one of our festivals."

During the Autumn term, the school hosted a Festival of Literature and Languages, a fortnight crammed with acting, debating, writing, and reading related events.