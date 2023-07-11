Penwortham Girls' High School: 17 pictures from the PGHS prom at Ribby Hall Hotel
As prom season continues, take a look at the glamorous students of Penwortham Girls’ High School celebrating.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST
The PGHS prom, known as the Valedictory Dinner, was held on Tuesday, June 27 at Ribby Hall Hotel.
In a tweet the following day, a school spokesperson described it as “a wonderful evening” for Year 11s, and promised to share some photos in due course.
The photos, taken by photographer Matthew Dever, have been shared with the Post so take a look below:
