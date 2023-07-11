News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze

Penwortham Girls' High School: 17 pictures from the PGHS prom at Ribby Hall Hotel

As prom season continues, take a look at the glamorous students of Penwortham Girls’ High School celebrating.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

The PGHS prom, known as the Valedictory Dinner, was held on Tuesday, June 27 at Ribby Hall Hotel.

In a tweet the following day, a school spokesperson described it as “a wonderful evening” for Year 11s, and promised to share some photos in due course.

The photos, taken by photographer Matthew Dever, have been shared with the Post so take a look below:

Take a look at the gallery of photos from the 2023 prom.

1. PGHS prom

Take a look at the gallery of photos from the 2023 prom. Photo: Matthew Dever

Photo Sales
Some very glam dresses were on display

2. PGHS

Some very glam dresses were on display Photo: Matthew Dever

Photo Sales
A group of friends pose outside a car

3. PGHS prom

A group of friends pose outside a car Photo: Matthew Dever

Photo Sales
Now that's colour coordination

4. PGHS prom

Now that's colour coordination Photo: Matthew Dever

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5