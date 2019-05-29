Penwortham and Lostock Hall youngsters sprint to finals of Spar Lancashire School Games

Have your say

Aspiring young athlete’s from 13 schools across South Ribble have been racing to success in a bid to represent their district in the Lancashire School Games Quadkids competition.

Held at Walton-le-Dale High in Bamber Bridge, the event saw with four schools competing for the Worden (Leyland) title, and eight playing for Brownedge.

Pupils from Lostock Hall Primary are through to the Spar Lancashire School Games after winning their section of the Quadkids competition

Quadkids is a recognised School Games sport featuring four athletic activities; standing long jump; howler throw; 50 metre sprint and 400 metre run.

Pupils from the host school acted as Young Leaders, helping the organisers to officiate and keep score at each event.

Schools with the most points in each category were crowned the overall winners.

Whitefield Primary School from Penwortham were the champions of the Worden competition, and Lostock Hall Community Primary School succeeded in the Brownedge event.

They will now represent South Ribble at the county finals in Blackpool in July .

Kevin Loughran, Lancashire school games organiser for South Ribble said: “This was a fantastic event and all schools should be really proud of themselves. The Young Leaders from Walton-le-Dale High School performed really well and gave the children extra energy, enthusiasm and support.”

Other schools taking part were Brindle St James; Leyland St Mary’s Catholic High; Ashbridge Independent School and Nursery; Whitefield Primary; Farington Primary; Penwortham Broad Oak; Kingsfold Primary ; St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School; St Aidan’s CE; Brindle Gregson Lane; St Marys Magdalen’s Penwortham; St Leonard’s and Lostock Hall Academy.