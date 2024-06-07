The best performing primary schools in Pendle have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Pendle primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best schools in the Pendle based on academic performance:

1 . Lomeshaye Junior School, Nelson The school has 69% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2 . Trawden Forest Primary School, Colne The school has 83% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 9% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3 . Marsden Community Primary School, Nelson The school has 67% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 9% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.