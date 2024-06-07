Pendle Primary Schools ranked 2024: Top 15 primary schools in Nelson, Colne and Barnoldswick

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 7th Jun 2024, 21:42 BST

The top 15 performing primary schools across this Lancashire district according to official statistics

The best performing primary schools in Pendle have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Pendle primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best schools in the Pendle based on academic performance:

1. Lomeshaye Junior School, Nelson

2. Trawden Forest Primary School, Colne

3. Marsden Community Primary School, Nelson

4. Colne Primet Primary School, Colne

Related topics:Primary SchoolsPendleNelsonColneSchoolsBarnoldswick

