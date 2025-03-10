Paul Foster MP joins St Mary’s Catholic High School students to celebrate the school's sustainability leadership

Paul Foster MP joined students and teachers at St Mary's Catholic High School (Leyland) on the morning of Friday 7th March to celebrate them receiving a certificate for being the first school in the North West Region to successfully complete the SOS-UK Green Schools Revolution (GSR) Climate Action Plan programme. This certificate recognises that St Mary’s Catholic High School has demonstrated a strong commitment to building a youth-led sustainable future, in line with the Department for Education’s Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy – which GSR supports students to implement.

The day started with the unveiling of the Climate Action Certificate, followed by Paul Foster MP meeting the Eco Team (led by Mr. Riley) at St Mary's Catholic High School, who organised this sustainability work.

Paul Foster MP was incredibly impressed by the hard work of the Eco Team, which included completing energy audits, litter picks, significantly improving recycling around school, and enhancing staff and pupils' understanding of sustainability.

Following this, Paul Foster MP was given a tour of the school with the Senior Leadership Team and discussed elements of education within the local area. He was incredibly passionate about the school, as the first MP for South Ribble who lives in the local area.

Paul Foster MP with students from St Mary’s Catholic High School

Paul Foster MP was then invited to meet the Pupil Council with whom he discussed democracy, parliament and his life as an MP.

The students were praised for their behaviour and attitudes, setting a fantastic example to the local community on how to live and work more sustainably.