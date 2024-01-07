Parents should take responsibility for teaching basic life skills like cooking and ironing, according to over-worked teachers.

Teachers in Lancashire say that learning how to use a washing machine or cook a meal should not be down to them.

"We can’t expect schools to teach kids everything," said Anne Marie Stephens, from Blackpool. "As a teacher I understand the limitations they have of teaching core curriculum, there isn’t enough time or resources for the other things. Some responsibility is with the parents."

Others think that teachers are being overloaded with work they are 'not being paid for'. Heather Playle added: "Many of them are half teacher, half social worker. Parents need to step up." Yvonne Christine Hartlebury, a teaching assistant with Lancashire County Council, said: "We are happy to do this if you can get the government to take their foot off the accelerator. The pressure for schools to provide education for a whole spectrum of abilities is immense, based on a very academic focused, private school model."

Meanwhile, some argue that not all youngsters have the opportunity to learn these life-skills at home. Some parents lack these skills themselves, and others work long hours with no time to spend with their kids. Emma Hodgkinson said: "I work with 20 and 30 year olds and some can’t even iron clothes never mind cook anything."

Thomas Cook remembers being taught how to cross stitch in home economics, but '[wishes he'd] been taught to cook properly'.