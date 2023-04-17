News you can trust since 1886
Overwhelming majority of primary pupils get preferred school placement in Lancashire

Nearly 99 per cent of Lancashire children starting primary school in September have been offered a place at one of their three first choice schools.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST
12,734 children have been granted primary places in Lancashire12,734 children have been granted primary places in Lancashire
12,734 children have been granted primary places in Lancashire

In total, 12,734 children have been granted primary places in the county.

On Monday (April 17), confirmation emails were sent to families who applied online and an offer letter to those who submitted a paper application.

Families that wish to seek more information about appeals or waiting lists have been given contact telephone numbers and email addresses for the three area School Admissions Teams.

Jacqui Old CBE, Executive Director of Education and Children's Services, said: “We are delighted to confirm that thousands of youngsters will be attending the school that is their parents' first choice.

“A young child starting school is such an important life event, so many families will be delighted that their child is going to the school of their choice.

“Our team has worked very hard to process more than 12,000 applications and know that the overwhelming majority of parents will be happy with their placement.

“We also recognise that a very small number of pupils have not been allocated one of their top choices. Where this is the case, we would encourage parents to talk to their local School Admissions Team about the options open to them.”

Despite a declining birth rate, there was a small increase in the number of primary school applications made this year.

Overall, the downward trend has continued with over 1,000 fewer applications received than for the September 2017 primary school intake.

For more information about primary school places, visit the Lancashire County Council website by clicking HERE.

