Outstanding Achievement for A Level Learners at West Lancashire College
EPQ is an A-level standalone qualification designed to extend and develop students' abilities beyond the A-level syllabus and prepare for university or their future career.
-
The EPQ allows students to lead their own projects, plan and carry out research on a topic that they've chosen and isn't covered by their other qualifications. They can take inspiration from something touched on in class or something personal and unrelated to their studies. They then use this research to produce a written report and present their findings to peers, teachers and key stakeholders in the community. Many of the students have aspirations to study medicine at university and chose medical research projects.
Titles included:
-
Sickle cell disease: to what extent has institutional racism affected research progression and administration of treatment?
-
How does gender bias play a part in the misdiagnosis and ineffective treatment of women in cardiology?
-
Do medical health professionals believe that treatment should be withheld from those clinically defined as obese?
Liz Voges, A Level Psychology teacher said “their dedication, critical thinking, and tireless efforts have truly paid off with the best set of results I have ever seen! These incredible results are a testament to the power of curiosity, research, and dedication.
Our students have not only surpassed academic expectations but demonstrated their ability to research difficult topics and write some fascinating reports that they can discuss at uni interview! We’re very proud of them all!”