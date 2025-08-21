Ormskirk students mark glowing GCSE results

Students and staff at Ormskirk School are celebrating the school’s outstanding GCSE results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ormskirk School, which is part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, has seen the best results in over a decade as the school continues to go from strength to strength.

The improvements at Ormskirk School were recognised by their recent OFSTED judgement of Good and these results only highlight this further.

Some of the exceptional results include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Ormskirk pupil celebrates her results

Faith Richards – 1 Grade 9, 1 L2 Distinction*, 4 Grade 8’s and 3 Grade 7’s.

Faith has worked exceptionally hard during her time at Ormskirk School, ensuring that she gave as much time as possible to extra-curricular activities, as well as balancing this against an excellent academic record.

Faith devoted a lot of time and effort to ensuring that she was ‘Proud to Belong’ and consequently she gave of her time to support various school activities; from performing in school shows, helping to organise trips, supporting open evenings and eventually going on to become one of the Head Students of Ormskirk School, Faith did everything with gusto and aplomb.

It is with joy and happiness that we are able to congratulate Faith on her excellent GCSE results and wish her every success for the future. Thank you for all of your hard work Faith and for helping to make us who we are at Ormskirk School.

Sam Barber 5 Grade 9’s, 3 Grade 8’s and 1 Level 2 Merit.

Grace Albon Black 5 Grade 9’s and 4 Grade 8’s .

John Burnham, headteacher of Ormskirk School, said:

“I am incredibly proud of our students. Their dedication throughout the year has truly paid off. These results reflect not only academic excellence but also the spirit of our school community, and I couldn’t be happier for them.”

David Clayton, CEO of the Endeavour Learning Trust, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a brilliant set of outcomes for Ormskirk students. They’ve shown real strength and determination, and it’s great to see their hard work pay off. These results reflect academic ability and they show the character and potential of every young person involved.”