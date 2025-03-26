Olympian makes a splash at Westholme School
The English competitive swimmer, who specialises in freestyle and butterfly, has competed in the Rio, Tokyo and just recently the Paris Olympics.
He has won multiple gold medals at each of the major international meets - including for Great Britain at the Olympic Games, the World and European Championships, and for England in the Commonwealth Games.
James and his younger brother Luke met with staff and parents before running two sessions. The first session was with Year 6-10 sports scholars and team swimmers, followed by a second session with Prep students.
He spoke about what makes champions great.
Speaking about his visit, James said: “It's been really nice to speak to the younger generation about my journey, and what I've done with the sport.
“Westholme is a very energetic school with a supportive staff and it's been great to be a part of that today. Hopefully I shed some light and some inspiration on the student scholars and all the children that attended."
There was also an opportunity for students to ask James questions and have photographs taken.
Andrea De Miranda, who coordinated the visit, said: “The Westholme community were truly fortunate to meet and listen to James as he shared his remarkable journey to Olympic glory. James emphasised the resilience necessary to overcome setbacks, offering insightful solutions that led to him becoming a triple Olympic gold medallist.
His talk was not only inspiring but also prompted many questions from students eager to gain more insight into his experiences.
“We are incredibly grateful to James for taking the time to visit Westholme and inspire us all. His story was truly fascinating, and without a doubt, it has had a lasting positive impact on everyone who had the privilege of hearing him speak.”