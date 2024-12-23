Olive School pupils spread winter warmth through community outreach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils from The Olive School, Preston lovingly prepared a large number of gift boxes and hampers for their local community as part of the school's Winter Gift Programme.

Donating 14 gift hampers to two local care homes, pupils put together thoughtful baskets full of winter essentials and cosy treats, ensuring residents received something special to brighten their day. The hampers were filled with items designed to bring warmth and comfort, ensuring everyone felt cared for during the colder months.

Pupils also visited Fairmont Residential Home to sing a Nasheed to residents, bringing a smile to their faces and reflecting the spirit of togetherness and goodwill.

In addition to sharing gifts with their neighbours, the school also made donations to Preston's Noor Food Bank, ensuring that no families would go hungry this winter.

Pupils prepare food parcels full of essential items.

The Winter Gift Programme is an annual campaign which sees pupils and staff from every Star Academies school unite to participate in a broad range of charitable giving, acts of kindness and volunteering; all with one simple aim – to make sure no one faces the challenges of winter alone.