Old Trafford Community Academy welcomes new Headteacher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recently, Old Trafford Community Academy has welcomed new Headteacher Nicole Davenport to the school.

With 21 years of experience in primary education, Nicole brings a wealth of experience and a deep-rooted connection to the Old Trafford community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having grown up in Old Trafford, Nicole has a great understanding of the community's dynamics and values.

Nicole Davenport and Old Trafford Community Academy Students. Photo: Focus-Trust

Reflecting on her childhood, she explained: "My parents instilled a 'can do' attitude within me and ensured that their core values were the ones that are at the heart of everything that I do now."

Nicole's journey to Headship was inspired by her Year 6 teacher at Seymour Park, Cia Vinton. Nicole recalls: "Cia Vinton, my Year 6 teacher at Seymour Park really did have a lasting impact on me as she was the inspiration that led me to becoming a teacher."

Her commitment to education stems from the impact teachers in her past have had on shaping children's lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on her new position, Nicole said: “I am delighted to start my position as Headteacher at Old Trafford Community School.

“I have always wanted to inspire and help children to achieve, succeed and be ambitious.”

"Yes, there are barriers for children to overcome, and some children may have more hurdles than others, but with hard work and the support and belief of teachers, they really can succeed. I am very keen to work with community groups to support our children and families in and outside school.’’

“I know the very special ingredients that make Old Trafford Community Academy so unique and to be able to lead such a wonderful school community is a special personal achievement and a privilege.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad