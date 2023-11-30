Old Trafford Community Academy welcomes new Headteacher
Recently, Old Trafford Community Academy has welcomed new Headteacher Nicole Davenport to the school.
With 21 years of experience in primary education, Nicole brings a wealth of experience and a deep-rooted connection to the Old Trafford community.
Having grown up in Old Trafford, Nicole has a great understanding of the community's dynamics and values.
Reflecting on her childhood, she explained: "My parents instilled a 'can do' attitude within me and ensured that their core values were the ones that are at the heart of everything that I do now."
Nicole's journey to Headship was inspired by her Year 6 teacher at Seymour Park, Cia Vinton. Nicole recalls: "Cia Vinton, my Year 6 teacher at Seymour Park really did have a lasting impact on me as she was the inspiration that led me to becoming a teacher."
Her commitment to education stems from the impact teachers in her past have had on shaping children's lives.
Commenting on her new position, Nicole said: “I am delighted to start my position as Headteacher at Old Trafford Community School.
“I have always wanted to inspire and help children to achieve, succeed and be ambitious.”
"Yes, there are barriers for children to overcome, and some children may have more hurdles than others, but with hard work and the support and belief of teachers, they really can succeed. I am very keen to work with community groups to support our children and families in and outside school.’’
“I know the very special ingredients that make Old Trafford Community Academy so unique and to be able to lead such a wonderful school community is a special personal achievement and a privilege.”
Old Trafford Primary School forms part of Focus-Trust, a charitable primary school trust based in the North West of England and West Yorkshire that aims to provide great schools at the heart of communities where children thrive, achieve, and succeed.