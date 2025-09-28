A specialist school in Lancashire has received a brand new full Ofsted report, see what inspectors made of it below

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aurora Woodlands School in Darwen was inspected by the educational watchod between July 15-July 17.

Located on Holly Tree Close, the school has 64 pupils aged 10 to 18 with complex diagnoses, primarily relating to Autistic Spectrum Condition (ASC) and Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before this inspection, it has held a good rating ever since its first inspection back in 2013.

How was Aurora Woodlands School graded this time around?

The Ofsted report grades:

The quality of education: Good

Behaviour and attitudes: Good

Personal development: Outstanding

Leadership and management: Good

Overall effectiveness: Good

Principal Sarah Gregory at Aurora Woodlands School | submit

What did Ofsted say was particury good about Aurora Woodlands School?

The support students receive in their personal development at the specialist school in Darwen was described as ‘outstanding’ by education watchdog Ofsted.

Awarding the school an overall grading of ‘Good’, inspectors said in their report: “the support that the school provides for pupils to develop positive mental and physical well-being is exemplary”.

They said that by creating a calm and welcoming environment for pupils, many of whom have experienced periods of unsettled education before enrolling at Woodlands, the school was able to “unpick and address underlying reasons for these barriers with skill and determination”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the school as “ambitious for pupils”, the report found that teachers were “adept” at identifying and meeting the needs of pupils with a wide range of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

It also praised the school’s curriculum, describing it as “ambitious, carefully thought out and well organised”.

The school’s careers programme, which runs through from year seven to year 13, was then praised with inspectors stating that pupils were prepared extremely well for life when they are older and were able to take part in a wide range of high-quality work experience opportunities.

Read More The 17 Lancashire primary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (‘25/26)

What does Aurora Woodlands School need to improve?

Inspectors noted that pupils’ written work is “hampered by weaknesses in their knowledge of how to form clear and coherent writing” which can limit their success in English and across other areas of the curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They advised that the school ensures that foundational writing skills receive greater attention so that pupils are better equipped for success across the curriculum.

Ofsted also stated that “the school does not make sure that teachers have all the curricular expertise that they need to support pupils’ individual learning needs”.

What has the school said about its report?

School Principal Sarah Gregory welcomed the inspection report and said it demonstrated the school was progressing.

She said: “In our last report we had ‘good’ in every category and now, inspectors have recognised that the work we do around our pupils’ personal development is outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re very much a family at Woodlands. We play as a team and work really hard to make sure the school has a family feel. Many of our staff were at the school during the last inspection and there was a real drive then, to show the inspectors how much better we are. I believe all that hard work has been reflected in the report.

“We like to get our pupils out in the community when we can, so they feel they are being helpful rather than needing to be helped. Some of our children think they have nothing to give when they actually have lots and lots to give. Their work with U3A is particularly rewarding.

“We won’t be resting on our good’ rating, we’re continuously improving. The staff were great. They showed themselves at their best, which is something they manage to achieve every single day for the children.”