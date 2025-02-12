The North West saw enormous variation in how many families were fined for taking term-time holidays by council area, in a record-breaking year for parents.

New government figures released last month showed that the total number of fines issued for unauthorised absences shot up by 22% during the last school year (2023/24), with 91% of them being for family holidays when children were supposed to be at school. The reason behind unauthorised absence fines only started being recorded in 2016/17, and this year’s number of fines issued for term-time holidays was three times higher than when records began - meaning that it has hit a record level.

Last year, the Government increased the amount parents could fined for unauthorised absences from £60 to £80 in a bid to curb this behaviour, for young people’s own good. However, the change took effect in mid-August, meaning that parents fined during the last school year would have been charged the previous rate.

We’ve taken a look at each of the local authorities responsible for schools across the North West, from the Greater Manchester region, to Lancashire, to Cheshire, to Merseyside, to see which area’s parents received the most fines for letting their children skip school for often cheaper holidays. To do this, we compared how many fines the council had issued with how many students aged 5-16 were on local rolls.

Under the new rules local authorities now have to consider fining parents who take their children out of school for a term-time holiday, but it’s worth noting that this was not always the case. The Warrington Borough Council previously did not fine parents for unauthorised holidays - and has been excluded from the data - while some other councils issued exceptionally low numbers.

Here’s how they did, from best (the lowest rate), to worst (the highest):

1 . Cumberland Cumberland only issued 37 unauthorised absence fines for family holidays in the 2023/24 school year. That is the equivalent of just 0.1% of its more than 33 thousand enrolled pupils.

2 . Westmorland and Furness Westmorland and Furness issued just 73 family holiday fines in the 2023/24 school year. This is the equivalent of 0.3% of its nearly 26 thousand pupils.

3 . Wigan Wigan issued 541 family holiday fines in the 2023/24 school year. This is the equivalent of 1.2% of its 44 thousand enrolled pupils.