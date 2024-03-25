No Whispers CIC celebrate birthday with the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Directors and Trainers, Jackie Williams, Megan-Harper Bates and Karen Livesey were delighted to share the event with the Lord-Lieutent of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP.

No Whispers Community Interest Company 3rd Birthday event took place on Friday 15th March at Lancashire Football Association.

Mrs Amanda Parker JP, said: “I was delighted to attend the No Whispers anniversary celebration. The training that No Whispers provides helps organisations recognise the signs of exploitation and provides vital information in the fight against child exploitation and associated crimes. It was marvelous to see so many people and local businesses represented”.

Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire with Directors from No Whispers Community Interest Company

Guest speakers included Jenny Lamb, Senior lecturer from UCLan, Annie Wynn BEM from Let’s Grow Preston, Cole Andrew, Inclusive Learning and Ofsted Inspector, Chris Lomax, Councillor and Mayor of South Ribble and His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs. Amanda Parker JP.

This wonderful evening provided a great opportunity to network, view a presentation about the work and achievements of No Whispers CIC, hear from five guest speakers, join in the fun of a special fundraising raffle, enjoy photo shots, socialising and of course eat yummy birthday cake.

Special guests and dignitaries included, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP, Councillor and Mayor of South Ribble, Chris Lomax, Councillor and Deputy Mayor of Preston, Phil Crowe and Deputy Safeguarding Officer for South Ribble, Jennifer Mullin.

Stalls included Watson Ramsbottom Solicitors, Let’s Grow Preston, Progress Housing, Key, SLEAP, Reachout ASC, Preston Domestic Violence Services, Neuro-Dy-Namix, Trust House Lancashire, Jo Naylor from Metta Hypnotherapy and Jen Brighty Grief Coach.

Guests attending No Whispers CIC Birthday event

Special thanks were given to the following businesses for their sponsorship:

BAE Systems, Rush Hay Consultancy Ltd, Say it with Diamonds, Lancashire FA, Cotton Court Business Centre EG Hair Salon, The Loft – clothing, gifts & accessories, Air Unlimited Urban Playgrounds, The Wholefood Guys, Business Gift UK, Metta Hypnotherapy, Open Offices, BG Barbers, Grandad Jim’s sweet shop, Leyland Beds and furniture, Garden Terrace Coffee House, Travel Counsellors Ltd. & Green Man Marketing.

Funds will support the creation of a Safeguarding card for young people and families affected by child criminal exploitation and county lines.

Comments from the evening included: "Wonderful work! A really inspirational evening!" and “how impactful!”

Celebrating together Directors Megan Harper-Bartes, Karen Livesey and Jackie Williams

As well as: "Thank you for hosting this and putting in so much thought, effort and dedication”.

Others also said: "Thank goodness for No Whispers and their energy and commitment” and "a really informative and enjoyable evening"