New West Derby nursery opens its doors

The ribbon was cut to celebrate the opening of a new purpose-built nursery in West Derby, Liverpool this weekend.

Kids Planet West Derby, part of the award-winning family-owned Kids Planet Day Nurseries group, is now open, offering local families high-quality early years education and care situated on East Prescot Road next to Alder Hey Hospital.

The nursery, which is in the heart of the West Derby community, has been designed with children’s development and wellbeing in mind. They will have the pleasure of playing each day in a brand-new garden which has been thoughtfully designed for all age groups as part of Kids Planet’s nature-based curriculum.

Kids Planet also provides nutritious chef-prepared meals every day, SEND support, outdoor learning experiences, community activities and fundraising opportunities as part of its nurturing, inclusive approach that it’s known for.

Families at the grand opening

The group’s commitment to high-quality care is underpinned by its unique happiness guarantee.

Sam Leather, Regional Manager for Kids Planet Day Nurseries, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the opening of our brand new West Derby nursery with friends and family from the local community. Our team have worked hard to create a really special place where children can learn and thrive.”