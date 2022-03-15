Preston Muslim Girls High is currently spread over three sites in a largely industrial area of Deepdale and governors are keen to bring more "cohesion" to the campus.

Plans to demolish a unused storage unit and build a block with six classrooms in its place have been submitted to the city council.

"The rationale behind this development is to bring cohesion to the school site as some of the buildings are located further away from the campus," says a planning report.

Preston Muslim Girls High School in Deepdale

"The intention of this development is to relocate classrooms from the former Leyland Paints building on Deepdale Mill Street, which currently houses the English faculty, and permanently situate it within easy reach of the main school building."

The school, which is rated "outstanding," opened in 2011 and has been built in and amongst industrial premises - less than three years ago another two-storey teaching block was constructed in place of vacant units.

The report says the old storage unit near to its main building has "fallen into disrepair and is not serving much purpose."

The school, which includes the former Deepdale Mill building, currently has around 560 pupils on roll and it is expected that figure could raise to 600 by 2024/25.

The school says its intention is to relocate its English faculty from the former Leyland Paints building, located further south of the main campus, and house them within easy reach of the main school building.

The new proposed facilities will accommodate six general teaching spaces with ancillary accommodation, including toilets, staff rooms, reprographics room and general stores.

"The proposed design will hence help the school act as one single unit and will therefore consolidate its presence, with the high school facilities all on the same site," the report adds.

"The Sixth Form teaching spaces will be kept in the nearby Leyland Paints block, on a different site accessed from the same side of the road as the existing school.