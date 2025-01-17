New Preston secondary school site needed 'within two months' - or it's plan B

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The favoured site for a new secondary school in Preston needs to be in Lancashire County Council’s hands within the next two months - or the facility will have to be built somewhere else.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The land, at Higher Bartle, has been reserved for the 600-pupil establishment since planning permission was granted for a major new housing estate there three years ago.

However, by last autumn, County Hall was instead poised to develop the school on the former Tulketh High site in Ingol, because of a delay in taking control of the originally earmarked plot. But just before that move was given the green light, the authority learned that it may be able to acquire the Higher Bartle land - which sits east of Sandy Lane and west of Tabley Lane - in time to have the new school open by the point at which the extra places are needed in September 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet members agreed to keep their options open until the turn of this year, with education and skills portfolio holder Jayne Rear acknowledging that Ingol was not the “preferred” place to build the secondary.

The site off Sandy Lane where a new secondary school is planned - but will it ever come to pass? (main image: Google)

In an update to cabinet colleagues this week, she said that although develop Taylor Wimpey - which is building 320 homes on the wider Higher Bartle site - had still not finalised the purchase of the land, the current owner had agreed to give the county council access so that it could carry out a vital "topographical survey” later this month.

Asked by deputy Labour opposition group leader Jennifer Mein what the ultimate “cut-off point” would be for having to abandon Higher Bartle as a possibility and pursue “plan B” at Ingol, deputy county council leader Alan Vincent said he believed it was “late March”.

County Cllr Rear added the timescale was now “very tight”, explaining: “Acquisition of the site is dependent on…Taylor Wimpey completing their purchase of [it] - and we are advised that this should take place in early 2025. This will instigate a process to transfer the land to the council and may impact upon the delivery timetable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve asked that offices accelerate the design work and keep pressure on the developer to release the land, with a detailed timeline for delivery in March.”

The meeting at which the matter was discussed heard a “desktop feasibility study” had shown the Higher Bartle plot was potentially capable of accommodating the school, but that the on-site topographical work was necessary in order to garner “more detailed information about the condition of the land”. The process was “essential to enable us to develop a full scheme and [calculate] indicative costs”, County Cllr Rear said.

Approval of the High Bartle housing estate - which was given by Preston City Council in January 2022 - hinged on some of the land being earmarked for the school for a nominal fee. The facility has been in the pipeline for eight years to meet the need for extra pupil places generated by a 20-year plan to develop around 5,500 homes across North West Preston.

As the Lancashire Post recently revealed, half of those properties have now been built - but the high school has never got off the ground.