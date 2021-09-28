New images reveal how specialist maths school in Preston will look

The first images have been released unveiling a new specialist school in Preston that will deliver world-class mathematics education for the most able 16 to 18 year-olds from across Lancashire and the North West.

The new school, which is a collaboration between Lancaster University and Preston’s Cardinal Newan College, will be built on London Road, close to Preston’s city centre, and will recruit up to 130 students each year.

Last month planning permission was granted to the school’s trust, the Rigby Education Trust, by Preston City Council’s Planning Committee, and now the architects’ artist visuals reveal the exterior appearance of the £8.5 million Lancaster University School of Mathematics (LUSoM), set to open in September 2022

Pozzoni Architecture are architects for the school, and their artist has released images of its planned exterior.

Full funding has also been confirmed and work has begun to prepare the site, which is the.former location of Barry House, an old Department for Works and Pension office block.

Professor Simon Guy, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at Lancaster University, said: “It is fantastic to see the Lancaster University School of Mathematics project continue to develop with the granting of planning permission from the council and it is great to be able to share these first striking images of how the school will look.

“The school will become a tremendous asset for the area, as well as the wider region. The world-class education the school will provide will enable our best young mathematically gifted people to fulfil their potential and giving them a flying start as they head to university and begin their careers.”

The exterior materials of the LUSoM building will be a mixture of brown and black brickwork, glass and a distinctive bronze metal cladding, and it is hoped this “unique” look will make the building iconic within the area and a landmark for people travelling into the city.

The school is set to open in 2022, and hopes to attract students from across the Lancashire area.

The school will be four-storeys high, with the fourth storey including a rooftop terraced area for students that looks out onto the Preston cityscape.

Inside there is a three-storey atrium providing open learning for the students and a welcoming environment for visitors, as well as a specially designed, retractable 400 seat auditorium to host lecture style sessions, events and masterclasses.

The school, which hopes to attract students from all backgrounds, has now begun accepting applications from Year 11 students for the September 2022 intake, and applications can be made from the website.

A virtual Launch Event is also taking place tomorrow, Wednesday 29 September, for anyone interested in finding out more about LUSoM, which you can register for online.

The creation of LUSoM is in direct response to a call from Government for the UK’s top universities to take a leading role in establishing new maths schools, with the Government even pledged to provide an additional £350,000 funding for such schools each year.

Minister for the School System, Baroness Barran, said: “Lancaster University School of Mathematics will bring a transformational approach to maths teaching to Preston and Lancashire.

“Students will be able to build a depth and breadth of understanding across the whole field of mathematics from cutting edge modelling to the underpinnings of game theory and more.

“We remain committed to delivering this same set of opportunities for young people across the country through our creation of maths schools in every region by 2023, enriching students’ experience of the subject and preparing them for further study and a successful career.”

Students attending the Maths School will study A-Level Maths and Further Maths as part of a full programme including options such as Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science, together with a wide range of subject options at Cardinal Newman College.