New educational partnership proposal seeks community feedback in Lancashire

Schools from East Lancashire and the Craven area are looking to develop a new Multi Academy Trust which will provide a collaborative offer from early years to Sixth Form. The temporary working title will be Northern roses Trust.

The schools that are engaging and consulting on this proposal include Pendle Vale College, South Craven School and The Pennine Trust which encompasses multiple schools, including Blacko Primary School, Lord Street Primary School, Colne Park High School and Laneshaw Bridge Primary School.

Through this partnership the new trust aims to develop ambitious schools, making a real difference to the lives of all learners. The ability to collaborate and share best practice will mean that the education of all learners will be enhanced through various means, such as engaging and enriched curriculum, effective teaching and learning methodologies, improved staff development and progression opportunities as well as effective management of finance, HR, legal services, governance and systems for school improvement.

We are keen to hear your views

John Tarbox, CEO of The Pennine Trust commented:

"As we begin the consultation phase for our new educational partnership, I am thrilled by the potential this collaboration offers. The Pennine Trust, Pendle Vale College and South Craven Trust are uniting to form a strong and diverse family of schools across Lancashire and North Yorkshire. These schools will have the capacity to work together and support each other to improve provision further and increase opportunities for the young people we serve."

At present the proposal is at the engagement and consultation stage and all the settings involved are engaging with their communities to gather opinions and ideas. The schools are eager to receive feedback on the proposal and all key documents and guidance are available to read on the schools' websites alongside an online survey. Feedback and questions can be sent to [email protected].

Paper version of the survey are also available at the reception desk in all of the participating schools.