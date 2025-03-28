Nelson and Colne College student wins national Century Changemakers competition and visits the Houses of Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A student from Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) has been named the Key Stage 5 winner of the National Century Changemakers Competition, a prestigious initiative aimed at raising awareness of the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Caitlin Gibson 17, from Accrington, a Foundation Studies student, was selected as the top entrant in her category for developing an innovative app designed to help tackle poverty.

The competition, open to students from Key Stage 1 to Key Stage 5, celebrates young people’s creativity and commitment to solving global issues. Three of Caitlin’s classmates Hollie Dempster, Beth Pentland and Mia Simpson were also recognised as runners-up, and together they were invited to the Houses of Parliament to receive their awards.

Caitlin’s winning entry focused on the United Nations’ goal to end poverty. Her app, designed to support individuals facing financial hardship, provides educational resources, interactive quizzes, and opportunities to win supermarket vouchers to help with the cost of food. It also offers a platform for people to share their personal experiences of poverty, ensuring that their voices are heard.

Floella Benjamin & Caitlin Gibson

Speaking about her achievement, Caitlin said: “I was completely shocked when I found out I had won - I never expected it! But I’m incredibly proud.

“Throughout high school, I never really had my work recognised, and I struggled a lot. Coming to Nelson and Colne College has been a turning point for me. The support I’ve had here has helped me believe in myself, and winning this competition has shown me that I can achieve anything if I work hard enough.

“Visiting Parliament was overwhelming but incredible – I had never even been to London before – it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will always treasure.”

During the visit to the Houses of Parliament, Caitlin and her classmates met Priya Lakhani, CEO of Century, as well as Baroness Floella Benjamin, who presented them with their awards.

Caitlin’s tutor, Misbah Ali, said: “We are incredibly proud of Caitlin and her classmates and the progress they have made. This award is a testament to their hard work, creativity, and resilience.

“At Nelson and Colne College, we are committed to supporting all students on their journey, no matter where they start. It’s not just about the end result – it’s about the distance they travel while they are with us. Caitlin’s journey has been remarkable, and we hope this achievement inspires other students to believe in themselves and take on new challenges."

Caitlin's journey has been remarkable, and we hope this achievement inspires other students to believe in themselves and take on new challenges."

Of her aspirations for the future, Caitlin said: “This experience has made me realise that my ideas can make a difference. I’m now thinking about actually developing my app so that people can use it in real life. The encouragement I’ve received from Priya, Floella, and my tutors has been amazing. I’m so grateful for the support I’ve had from college, and I hope this is just the beginning of what I can achieve.”

Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal at NCCG, said: “NCCG believes that providing opportunities like this competition is essential for students’ personal and academic growth. By encouraging learners to engage with global issues and develop real-world solutions, the college ensures that every student has the chance to achieve their potential.

“Caitlin’s success highlights the importance of empowering students through inclusive and supportive education. Her story is a reminder that with the right encouragement and opportunities, every student – regardless of their background – can achieve something extraordinary and we’re incredibly proud of her and her classmates.”