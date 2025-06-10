Nelson and Colne College Group students make local impact during National Volunteering Week

Students from Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) rolled up their sleeves to help transform the Pendleside Hospice car park. Over the course of three days, more than 30 students dedicated their time and effort to clearing overgrown foliage, helping make the area more accessible for both residents and visitors.

The students involved in the clean-up are from the college’s Steps to Success (SEND) programme, which includes courses ranging from Entry Level 2 & 3 to Level 1. This personalised programme is designed to develop employability skills, unlock new opportunities, and prepare learners with special educational needs for a bright future.

Ian Halstead, Choices Lecturer at NCCG, said: “The students are amazing! They absolutely have the skills and qualities they need to get into employment and hopefully this week will help give them that belief as well and strengthen the employability skills they’ll need when they finish college. It’s all about developing communication, teamwork, respecting each other and knowing what is expected following instruction to go into employment.”

The hospice relies on the generosity of its volunteers and is supported by over 450 individuals who generously give their time.

Students from Steps to Success at NCCG

Lisa Clarke, Volunteer Coordinator at Pendleside Hospice, said: “It’s important for us to build strong links with our local community, including our schools and colleges. The students are our future generation and, as well as providing them with valuable work experience, we are raising awareness of our services to a younger audience.”

The college remains committed to fostering a sense of community involvement and responsibility, providing students with the opportunity to make a meaningful difference to their environment and gain invaluable experience within the real world.

To learn more about the Steps to Success programme, visit the Nelson and Colne College Website here: https://bit.ly/SpTScs