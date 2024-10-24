Nelson and Colne College Group student finalist for prestigious national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A student from Nelson & Colne College has been shortlisted for the prestigious Association of Colleges (AoC) Student of the Year Awards – Apprentice of the Year

Shelley Gill, 47, from Burnley, is the only finalist from the North West and will compete against students from across the UK for the highly sought-after title. The AoC Student of the Year Awards celebrate exceptional students from further education colleges throughout the UK, recognising those who have demonstrated remarkable achievement, dedication, and contributions in areas such as academic excellence, overcoming personal challenges, community involvement, and leadership.

The awards highlight the success of students who have made a significant impact both within their colleges and beyond, inspiring others and demonstrating the importance of further education.

Shelley expressed her excitement, saying: “I’m really honoured and surprised to be shortlisted - I wasn’t expecting it! It’s very exciting. Balancing an apprenticeship while working full-time is hard work, but I’m proud of what I’ve achieved, and this shortlist is the icing on the cake.”

Currently, Shelley is working towards her Institute for Leadership and Management Level 5 apprenticeship diploma, which she expects to complete by December 2024. She has worked for the East Lancashire Healthcare Trust (ELHT) for 20 years, starting as a receptionist and gradually advancing to take on more responsibility within the Trust.

In 2021, Shelley enrolled at Nelson & Colne College as part of a management trainee programme. She was identified by her line manager as part of the Trust’s succession planning strategy. The course, which has covered topics such as organisational strategy, continuous improvement, project management, financial management, building relationships, and leadership, has significantly boosted Shelley’s confidence and belief in her abilities.

“I’ve been a Deputy Centre Manager for some time, and an opportunity arose to become a trainee manager for Centralised Outpatients and Administration Services (COAS), but it required completing this qualification.

"Once I finish, I’ll move to the next pay grade and officially become a Centre Manager. I was already doing the job, so this felt like the next logical step.”

Shelley is eager to apply her new skills and has already identified a project to showcase her project management expertise. The initiative aims to standardise procedures across 12 health centres in the Trust to enhance training, booking processes, and patient experiences.

She said: “Before the course, I wouldn’t have known where to start with something like this, but now I’ve got the knowledge. My colleagues have noticed my increased confidence, and I regularly share what I’ve learned with them.”

Shelley encourages people of all ages to continue their studies. “If anyone is thinking about doing an apprenticeship, just go for it! I’ve had the best experience over the past two years and learned so much with incredible support from Nelson & Colne College. Once you qualify, those skills stay with you for life.” The winners will be revealed at the AoC Conference dinner on 12 November and will also be invited to a special awards celebration at the House of Commons on 3 March 2025.