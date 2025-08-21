Nelson and Colne College Group champions GCSE resit success for young people and adults alike

With an impressive 99 per cent pass rate this year Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG), which includes Nelson and Colne College and Accrington and Rossendale College, is celebrating the success of learners who have secured the English and maths grades they need to move forward with confidence.

Behind those results are strong outcomes for both 16-18 year olds and adults, with 41 per cent achieving high 4-9 grades in English and 36 per cent in maths.

40 per cent of 16-18 year olds resitting English received high grades and 35 per cent in maths, more than twice the national average.

Adult learners, those over 19, did even better with 51 per cent achieving high grades in English and 43 per cent in maths – again more than twice the national average - placing NCCG amongst the country’s very top-performing resit providers and turning resits into real next steps for study, apprenticeships and work.

Asher Msengezi is a clear example of what well-supported resits can unlock. After arriving from Zimbabwe last January and missing Year 11, he faced a six-month wait to enrol. Once at Nelson & Colne College, he combined GCSEs with A-level foundation study and, this summer, achieved Grade 7 in Mathematics, Grade 6 in Biology and Grade 5 in English. Those results have opened the door to A-levels in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics at NCCG and keep his ambition to study Medicine at university firmly on track.

A recent study by the Education Policy Institute has highlighted a significant disadvantage gap in GCSE resits. Over 82 per cent of the cohort from NCCG who passed their GCSE resit, come from a disadvantage background but the college is proud that learners continue to achieve at a high level, proof that a postcode should never limit potential.

Principal Lisa O’Loughlin said: “These results are a fantastic achievement for our students and staff. 82 per cent of our learners are from disadvantaged backgrounds which, statistically, means they should perform below the national average. Yet when they come to NCCG they are achieving around 20 per cent above the national average, overcoming social disadvantage - an extraordinary outcome and a testament to their hard work and our teachers’ support.

“Our college serves an area of significant deprivation and long-standing disadvantage, but we’re proud that learners continue to achieve at a high level.”

Too many young people leave school without a standard pass in GCSE English or maths. In 2023, *nationally a third of the cohort, did not receive a grade 4 or above in English and maths GCSE. NCCG changes that. Based on the latest GCSE results, students who resit with NCCG are more likely to gain their GCSE English and maths compared to the national average for general further education colleges.

NCCG saw results this year double the national average for resits in English and maths. These successes lead directly to next steps in further and higher education and into skilled work.

NCCG inspires students to have high expectations and offers the kind of tailored support that keeps learners motivated, including structured exam preparation and flexible routes that work for those juggling jobs and family. That approach is underpinned by two decades of continuous excellence, so students can rely on teaching and support that consistently delivers.

Lisa added: “Whether you’re 16 and building core skills for your next course, or an adult who needs English and maths to open a new door, we believe every learner can get there with the right teaching and support.

“The national debate is important, but our message to the community is simple - at Nelson and Colne College, you can pass, you can progress, and you will be supported every step of the way.”

While the national evidence points to uneven outcomes, particularly for disadvantaged learners, NCCG will continue to play a leading role, working with schools, employers and community partners to help every learner achieve the grades, and the confidence, they need.