Nelson and Colne College announce Open Event Dates
The first of these, the A Level Open Event, will take place on Saturday, September 20, from 10am–2pm and is set to be a must-attend occasion for ambitious students considering their post-16 options.
Prospective students and their families will have the chance to explore the College’s impressive A Level offer – consistently achieving some of the best results in Lancashire, with a 98% pass rate and a track record of students progressing to top universities, prestigious apprenticeships, and exciting careers. Nelson and Colne College is also ranked No. 1 in England for A Level progress in the Government’s official achievement rate tables.
This year’s Open Event will also showcase the College’s newly-launched Connect Programme – a tailored initiative designed to ensure every learner thrives. The Connect Programme provides personalised one-to-one support, mentoring, academic stretch opportunities, and career guidance from the moment of your application. It reflects the College’s ethos that every learner is treated as an individual, with Tutors taking time to understand their aspirations and guide them to achieve their goals.
Vice Principal for Academic Curriculum and Campus Principal at Nelson Fionnuala Swann said: “At Nelson and Colne College, we believe in combining academic excellence with a supportive, inclusive environment. Our A Level students consistently achieve outstanding results, but just as importantly, they are known, valued, and encouraged as individuals. We’re excited to welcome prospective students to experience this for themselves at our upcoming Open Event.”
Visitors to the event will be able to:
- Speak directly to expert subject tutors across the full range of A Level subjects
- Hear from our Alumni who have progressed to Oxbridge Universities and launched successful careers
- Discover the College’s outstanding extra-curricular, super-curricular and enrichment offer
- Learn about support services, financial advice, and careers guidance
- Meet key partners from universities and business who support learners every step of the way
- Tour the state-of-the-art facilities and meet current students
Other Open Event Dates
In addition to the A Level Open Event, Nelson and Colne College will host further Open Events across the academic year, showcasing its full range of school leaver programmes – A Levels, T Levels, Technical courses and apprenticeships:
- 15 October, 5.30–7.30pm
- 11 November, 5.30–7.30pm
Book Your Place
Places are free, but booking is encouraged to secure your spot.
Book now at ncc.eastlancslearning.ac.uk/events/