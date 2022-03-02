This event forms part of Lancashire Music Hub’s push to engage young people to make music education more attuned to their interests and to equip students with skills for the modern music industry.

Cath Sewell, regional manager at Lancashire Music Service said:“It’s vital that we listen to young people and engage their experience of Music Education, so that we can support schools to improve what they provide for the next generation of young musicians and creators."

Young people will benefit by attending in the following ways:

Lewis, a young person speaking on the importance of youth voice in music and a poster, designed by Aaron Hipgrave-Lewis (from Burnley) showcasing the event dates and venues.

*Young peoples’ contributions will influence changes in Music Education.

*Schools will better understand the needs of their students.

*The Music Hub will be able to use this to drive change at a national level

Amplify: Equalize will take place at 10am, Friday March 18 at the University of Lancaster, and is free to attend.

There is limited capacity at these events.

Places will be allocated on a first come first served basis with some consideration given to having a mix of different types of schools represented.

For more information on booking your place, schools should contact Cath Sewell at [email protected] or visit here for more information.

Lancashire Music Education Hub set up the Amplify programme in 2018 to ensure young people have a voice and can influence change at a strategic level.