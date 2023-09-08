Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mum, who has asked not to be named, said she had pleaded several times with Walton-le-Dale High School this week to allow her child to wear his PE kit as temperatures climbed into the high 20s.

But after requests were denied, she has decided to keep her son off school until the weather cools, or there's a change in policy.

Click here for how a 15-year-old with medical needs was told she had to wear tights or be taught alone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "He came home on the first day this week and it was clear he'd been struggling.

"I emailed the school really politely, asking if he could wear his PE kit instead, as it was set to get hotter and he was already clearly struggling. It's got the school badge on it, it's clearly recognisable.

"But they emailed back saying no, and that blazers and ties could be taken off outside or in class – if the teacher permitted."

She added: "On Wednesday, he said he was sat at his desk feeling physically sick because of the heat. He was near to passing out when he got home, he was really, really struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I asked again about the PE kit, knowing other schools in the area allow this on hot days, and I heard nothing back."

On Thursday the boy had PE in the morning, and the mum tried again to persuade the school to allow him to keep the sports clothes on. This was refused and the woman removed her son from the school shortly afterwards.

She said: "I feel they are putting the wellbeing of the children on the backburner and having them in a uniform is all they're bothering about."

The mum claims that other parents have also expressed concerns over the uniform requirements during the hot conditions, taking to social media to express their views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "It's been making him worried, and I don't think my request is unreasonable.

"I don't want him off school, but I feel I have no other option."